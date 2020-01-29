News

Rebuke for drink driving solicitor who assaulted emergency worker

A solicitor has been publically rebuked by the regulator after being caught drink-driving and assaulting an emergency worker.

Benson Demide, a solicitor at Bestway Solicitors, Walworth, South London, was found to have driven a motor vehicle on 8 December 2018 while over the legal alcohol limit, according to a disciplinary decision published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The solicitor had 66 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Then, on 9 December (the next day), Demide “assaulted an emergency worker acting in the exercise of his functions”, according to the regulator. It’s unclear whether the two incidents were connected.

The solicitor was subsequently convicted of drink driving and assault at Camberwell Green Magistrates Court on 19 March 2019.

By virtue of his convictions, the SRA found Demide was in breach of its professional principles. He was given a written rebuke and ordered to pay £300 in costs.

1 Comment

Dark Destroyer

Is the SRA following in the footsteps of the BSB? Surely that was a strike out without VAR.

