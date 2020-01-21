Formal warning for judge who used ‘inappropriate language’ at event

Slap on wrist for Judge Boora

A circuit judge has been issued a formal warning for his use of “inappropriate language” at an event.

Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) confirmed His Honour Judge Jinder Singh Boora, a judge on the Northern Circuit, had attended the unnamed event in a “private capacity”, but did not disclose any further details.

In a statement the JCIO said: “The Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice concluded that his conduct had the potential to undermine the reputation of the judiciary.”

Judge Boora was called to bar in 1990 and appointed a deputy district judge in 2004. He was elevated to the role of district judge in 2014 before becoming a circuit judge two years later in 2016.

The JCIO issued Judge Patricia Lynch with “informal advice” when, in 2017, she called an abusive defendant “a bit of c**t”. The sweary judge, who later apologised for her remarks, was advised to respond “appropriately to parties in court at all times”.