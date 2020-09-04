News

Aspiring barrister uses GDPR regs to secure pupillage interview feedback

An aspiring barrister has used his legal nous to secure application and interview feedback from over 20 of the country’s top chambers.

The bar hopeful, who Legal Cheek has chosen not to name, acquired a veritable treasure trove of internal scoring sheets, application criteria and interview comments by invoking his rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In doing so, the pupillage seeker effectively compelled the likes of Brick Court, Monckton Chambers and Blackstone Chambers, among others, to hand over the information it held on him — including some rather eye-catching interview comments.

These included “extremely articulate — but show-offy”, “brilliant” but “exhausting” and “prone to slightly pretentious references”, RollOnFriday reports.

With many chambers citing resource constraints for failing to offer candidate-specific feedback, the move could prompt other wannabe barristers to make similar access requests and find out where they went wrong during the gruelling process. Just don’t expect a Christmas card from the chambers’ data protection officer.

Chambers’ lack of feedback has been a bone of contention for some time.

Malvika Jaganmohan, a junior barrister St Ives Chambers in Birmingham, addressed the issue earlier this year in a candid blog post documenting the impact pupillage applications can have on applicants’ mental health. “In dating — ghosting is frowned upon and reasons for the break-up always make it easier to overcome,” she wrote. “It is the same for pupillage.”

Meanwhile, in 2017, Legal Cheek reported that an aspiring barrister had been left “astonished” after chambers asked her to pay a £10 administration fee to obtain feedback.

17 Comments

Pleasantly Baffled

Is this news? I mean, great for this “show-offy” individual, but I’m sure that it’s been well-known for years that if you want to, you can make a SAR to obtain data held by chambers about you. I’m not sure it takes a huge amount of “legal nous”.

In other breaking news, water is wet…

Ali

Hahah I bet chambers love him

Swipe right

Brilliant but exhausting is my tinder profile

Andrew

If my obituary doesn’t say “brilliant but exhausting” I’ll be haunting my family

Disgruntled Applicant

The data dump is possibly the most hilarious thing I have ever seen. Thank you to the person for doing it.

Pupil

This is a great idea. I had so many feedback requests go unanswered, or you get one sentence of garbage that’s probably been sent to anyone. Bar recruitment is so poor compared to other industries, really behind the times.

Observer

Thus affirming the interviewers’ comments resulting in no offer

Kilblane

It’s presumably a fishing expedition looking for any comments indicating unlawful discrimination. Burnt all bridges at those sets in terms of recruitment.

Anon

Can you do this for solicitor firm applications/interviews?

No one likes a smart arse

Sure. Just bear in mind that most firms have a good dialogue with other firms. Depending on how inconvenienced one is, don’t expect to form a good reputation with the others.

Jonny DPO

It has been well known and well exercised across recruitment in all sectors for a number of years (pre GDPR). If a number of applicants adopt this approach, then it will just lead to ‘sterile’ standard form recruitment documents, with interview panels discussing matters but committing nothing much to written/electronic form.

Oh dear

This is certainly an excellent way to demonstrate to all chambers concerned that the desired competency of “common sense, humility and the ability to take a pragmatic approach to legal issues” was absent.

@wigapedia

Our chambers has subsequently made offers to people for tenancy and third six, whom we had interviewed but did not take on for 12m pupillage.

This approach is not the best way to foster that fragile relationship for the years ahead.

Pupil

To everyone saying this will harm the applicant’s relationship with chambers – do you ever consider the reverse? Why should applicants be worried you’ll think badly of them for asking for data they are entitled to (and you ought to be providing proper feedback if your recruitment process is worth its salt) but not that applicants might think badly of you when you fail to reply to requests for feedback if they want to apply again next year? I didn’t reapply to any chambers that failed to respond to feedback requests. I did reapply to those who said sorry we cannot provide it. Radio silence is a poor way to treat people you’ve interviewed.

Not pupil

Given the volume of applications or interviews, it would be difficult for chambers or firms to give detailed feedback on everyone. In effectively compelling these chambers to give not just feedback, but everything under GDPR, this smart arse has increased their workload unnecessarily and quite rightly pissed them off for it. Not the best way to foster relationships.

Pupil

Well, when you’re interviewing someone, scoring them etc and someone is making notes, what happens to those notes if you’re not providing feedback? Seems to me like this could be an admin job entrusted to a sensible member of chambers staff. Even if someone told you which areas you didn’t score as well in, or any feedback written by the panel, it’s not a lengthy job. I used to work in high volume recruitment in the third sector pre-Bar and we always gave proper feedback, there is really no excuse. It’s not fostering good relationships with applicants when you reject by silence, don’t provide feedback, don’t meet the deadlines etc chambers set for themselves, but the Bar is very reluctant to talk about that.

Anonymous

Chambers won’t be bothered if people chose not to reapply. There is a glut of talent out there and some sets can afford to be really picky.

