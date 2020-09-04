Aspiring barrister uses GDPR regs to secure pupillage interview feedback

Targets top commercial sets

An aspiring barrister has used his legal nous to secure application and interview feedback from over 20 of the country’s top chambers.

The bar hopeful, who Legal Cheek has chosen not to name, acquired a veritable treasure trove of internal scoring sheets, application criteria and interview comments by invoking his rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In doing so, the pupillage seeker effectively compelled the likes of Brick Court, Monckton Chambers and Blackstone Chambers, among others, to hand over the information it held on him — including some rather eye-catching interview comments.

These included “extremely articulate — but show-offy”, “brilliant” but “exhausting” and “prone to slightly pretentious references”, RollOnFriday reports.

With many chambers citing resource constraints for failing to offer candidate-specific feedback, the move could prompt other wannabe barristers to make similar access requests and find out where they went wrong during the gruelling process. Just don’t expect a Christmas card from the chambers’ data protection officer.

Chambers’ lack of feedback has been a bone of contention for some time.

Malvika Jaganmohan, a junior barrister St Ives Chambers in Birmingham, addressed the issue earlier this year in a candid blog post documenting the impact pupillage applications can have on applicants’ mental health. “In dating — ghosting is frowned upon and reasons for the break-up always make it easier to overcome,” she wrote. “It is the same for pupillage.”

Meanwhile, in 2017, Legal Cheek reported that an aspiring barrister had been left “astonished” after chambers asked her to pay a £10 administration fee to obtain feedback.