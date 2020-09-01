Trainee solicitor rebuked after asking client to transfer money into personal account

Later retracted request

A trainee solicitor has received a slap on the wrist from the regulator after asking a client to transfer money into his personal account.

Sunil Shingadia was found to have breached various regulatory rules “by messaging his client and asking him to transfer money into his personal bank account rather than the client account”, according to a decision published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

He later retracted this request.

Shingadia, formerly of Birmingham outfit Chancellors Solicitors, was given a written rebuke and ordered to pay costs of £600. He is currently not working in a legal practice.

