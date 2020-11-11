‘Frustrated’ judge issued formal advice for shouting at barrister

News

A “frustrated” judge has been issued with formal advice for shouting at a barrister during a hearing.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said the “brief, isolated incident” occurred during a “difficult time” in Judge Andrew Shaw’s personal life.

In reaching their decision, the Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice took into account that he had “some cause to be frustrated” and had apologised to counsel.

The JCIO statement also notes that “other allegations against the judge were not substantiated”.

Legal Cheek reported earlier this year that a judge had been issued with a formal warning for using inappropriate language at an event attended in a private capacity. The Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice concluded that Judge Jinder Singh Boora’s conduct “had the potential to undermine the reputation of the judiciary”.

9 Comments

Of course, a “brief, isolated incident” during a “difficult time” in a junior solicitor’s personal life would mean an immediate striking off the roll

Regulator

Ha ha another standup comedian. If that were true, there would be no solicitors on the roll

Trainee solicitor

Wow. Then there’s us getting struck off for sneezing wrong

Spam Gammon

Is that supposed to be a euphemism for dishonesty? Because that’s pretty much the only reason solicitors or trainees get struck off. Which is fair, really.

...

Of course, a “brief, isolated incident” during a “difficult time” in a junior solicitor’s personal life would mean an immediate striking off the roll’

Daft comment. A brief, isolated incident of dishonesty may well justify striking off. I very much doubt a junior solicitor would get struck off for shouting at someone.

Anon

This is very common. Try being a LiP.

Concerned

Would rather not….

Snoop

Try being a PiMP

Nate

Simp*

