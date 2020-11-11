‘Frustrated’ judge issued formal advice for shouting at barrister

Apologised for ‘isolated incident’

A “frustrated” judge has been issued with formal advice for shouting at a barrister during a hearing.

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) said the “brief, isolated incident” occurred during a “difficult time” in Judge Andrew Shaw’s personal life.

In reaching their decision, the Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice took into account that he had “some cause to be frustrated” and had apologised to counsel.

The JCIO statement also notes that “other allegations against the judge were not substantiated”.

Legal Cheek reported earlier this year that a judge had been issued with a formal warning for using inappropriate language at an event attended in a private capacity. The Lord Chancellor and Lord Chief Justice concluded that Judge Jinder Singh Boora’s conduct “had the potential to undermine the reputation of the judiciary”.