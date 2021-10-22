November UK Virtual Law Fair: Full exhibitor list published

Less than two weeks away

A new batch of places is available for Legal Cheek’s November UK Virtual Law Fair 2021 as the full exhibitor and workshop list is published today.

It’s the only virtual fair featuring all the Magic Circle and leading international, US firms in London and national law firms.

The fair is less than two weeks away and is free and open to all. It runs from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday 4 November.

EXHIBITOR LIST for Legal Cheek’s November UK Virtual Law Fair 2021

Large booths

• Addleshaw Goddard

• Clifford Chance

• Hogan Lovells

• Latham & Watkins

• Nottingham Law School

• Slaughter and May

• Travers Smith

• The City Law School

• The University of Law

• Vinson & Elkins

Medium booths

• Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

• CMS

• College of Legal Practice

• Dentons

• Eversheds Sutherland

• Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Gowling WLG

• Hill Dickinson

• King’s College London

• Linklaters

• Mayer Brown

• Mills & Reeve

• Norton Rose Fulbright

• Penningtons Manches Cooper

• Pinsent Masons

• Simmons & Simmons

• Trowers & Hamlins

• Weil Gotshal & Manges

• White & Case

• Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Small booths

• Accutrainee

• Allen & Overy

• Ashurst

• Baker McKenzie

• BLM

• Burges Salmon

• Clyde & Co

• Davis Polk

• Dechert

• DLA Piper

• Fieldfisher

• Fletchers

• Forsters

• Fried Frank

• Gateley

• Goodwin Proctor

• Harrison Clarks Rickerbys

• Herbert Smith Freehills

• HFW

• Irwin Mitchell

• Kingsley Napley

• LPC Law

• Macfarlanes

• Mishcon de Reya

• Osborne Clarke

• RPC

• Russell-Cooke

• Shakespeare Martineau

• Shepherd and Wedderburn

• Shoosmiths

• Skadden

• Squire Patton Boggs

• Sullivan & Cromwell

• Taylor Wessing

• TLT

• Walker Morris

• WFW

• Wiggin

• Womble Bond Dickinson

Commercial awareness and careers workshops

• Clifford Chance

• Weil Gotshal & Manges

• Willkie Farr & Gallagher

• Mills & Reeve

• College of Legal Practice

• Pinsent Masons

