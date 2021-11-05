EXCLUSIVE: Jones Day London trainee pleads not guilty to rape and coercive/controlling behaviour

He will appear at Isleworth Crown Court next month

A trainee solicitor in the London office of Jones Day has today pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and coercive/controlling behaviour in an intimate/family relationship, Legal Cheek can reveal.

Mark Makram, 26, entered not guilty pleas during a short hearing this morning at Ealing Magistrates’ Court. The next hearing is set for 3 December at Isleworth Crown Court.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed Makram was formally charged on 8 October.

Jones Day declined to comment on whether or not the trainee has been placed on leave since he was charged, or give any indication as to firm policy of when any leave period would run from in such circumstances.

Comments on this article are closed for legal reasons.