Pupil barrister was struggling with mental health when they passed off other tenants’ work as their own

Condition caused them to act ‘entirely out character’, tribunal finds

A pupil barrister who passed off work done by other members of chambers as his own was suffering from a mental illness, it has emerged.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that the pupil had submitted other people’s work on three occasions between May and June 2021, and subsequently lied about it during an interview with the head of his chambers’ pupillage committee.

A bar disciplinary tribunal ruled last week that no practising certificate may be issued to the pupil until December 2025. He must also complete a further six months pupillage.

A more detailed ruling now shows he had been referred to a psychiatrist with anxiety and depression, which led to them being prescribed anti-depressants in January 2021.

The ruling states: “At the time, the second lockdown was in force and [the pupil], who lived alone, was leading an isolated life. He was going into chambers but not many other people were, and he was unable, for reasons that were no one’s fault, to participate in the normal personal and professional interactions that would ordinarily have been open to him.”

Despite lockdown restrictions easing, the pupil “had begun obsessively overworking, putting in 16-to-18-hour days when there was no need,” according to the ruling. “He was having paranoid delusions that his neighbours meant him harm; he had constant feelings of worthlessness and that he did not belong in chambers.”

By mid-May, around the time of the misconduct, the pupil was “hallucinating that his neighbours were trying to kill him and that people in chambers were out to do him physical harm”.

The pupil commenced his training with the London-based chambers in October 2020 and the tribunal noted that throughout his time there, “the quality of the work that he honestly produced was entirely satisfactory”.

It was “beyond doubt” that the pupil was suffering a serious mental disorder, the tribunal said, although no one in chambers would have known it.

His condition deteriorated further following his interview with chambers and was eventually admitted to hospital. The tribunal stressed, however, it placed no blame on the chambers or interviewer.

The tribunal found that pupil had not been “calculatedly deceitful, but rather that his mental health illness had impelled him behave in a way that was entirely out of his character when well… It is plain to us that, had he not been as ill has he was, it is vanishingly unlikely that the behaviour that he engaged in in May and June 2021 would have occurred”.

The pupil is now working as a commercial solicitor. “They are fully aware of what has happened, and his condition is very much improved,” the tribunal said.

Struggling with the stress of work? Contact LawCare via its helpline or live chat