Student commercial awareness events in Bristol and Manchester next week — with Burges Salmon, Freshfields, Fletchers, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons, RPC and ULaw
Speakers announced for Bristol on Wednesday 26 February and Manchester on Thursday 27 February — Apply to attend
Legal Cheek is coming to Bristol and Manchester next week for student commercial awareness events with lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from Burges Salmon, Freshfields, Fletchers, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons and RPC.
The events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) as part of our Secrets to Success series — are free and open to all students.
The speakers for both sessions, taking place from 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Wednesday (26 February) and Thursday (27 February) next week, are as follows:
Bristol
Wednesday 26 February
- Rachel Ruane, partner, Burges Salmon, banking
- Will Robertson, partner, Osborne Clarke, commercial, specialising in tech and privacy
- Simy Khanna, senior associate, RPC, professional indemnity
- Zoe King, dean, ULaw Bristol
Manchester
Thursday 27 February
- John Tertan, associate, Freshfields
- Ed Fletcher, CEO, Fletchers
- Tbc, Pinsent Masons
- Catherine Morgan, careers manager, ULaw Manchester
Each event commences with a Question Time-style panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, which is followed by drinks, canapes and networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and members of their graduate recruitment teams.