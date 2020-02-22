Student commercial awareness events in Bristol and Manchester next week — with Burges Salmon, Freshfields, Fletchers, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons, RPC and ULaw

Speakers announced for Bristol on Wednesday 26 February and Manchester on Thursday 27 February — Apply to attend

Legal Cheek is coming to Bristol and Manchester next week for student commercial awareness events with lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from Burges Salmon, Freshfields, Fletchers, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons and RPC.

The events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) as part of our Secrets to Success series — are free and open to all students.

The speakers for both sessions, taking place from 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Wednesday (26 February) and Thursday (27 February) next week, are as follows:

Bristol

Wednesday 26 February

Rachel Ruane , partner, Burges Salmon, banking

, partner, Burges Salmon, banking Will Robertson , partner, Osborne Clarke, commercial, specialising in tech and privacy

, partner, Osborne Clarke, commercial, specialising in tech and privacy Simy Khanna , senior associate, RPC, professional indemnity

, senior associate, RPC, professional indemnity Zoe King, dean, ULaw Bristol

Manchester

Thursday 27 February

John Tertan , associate, Freshfields

, associate, Freshfields Ed Fletcher , CEO, Fletchers

, CEO, Fletchers Tbc , Pinsent Masons

, Pinsent Masons Catherine Morgan, careers manager, ULaw Manchester

Each event commences with a Question Time-style panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, which is followed by drinks, canapes and networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and members of their graduate recruitment teams.

APPLY TO ATTEND BRISTOL

APPLY TO ATTEND MANCHESTER