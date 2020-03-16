ULaw and City Law School to suspend face-to-face teaching in response to coronavirus

Both will switch to online lectures from 23 March

The University of Law (ULaw) and City Law School will temporarily suspend face-to-face teaching in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement over the weekend, ULaw, the country’s largest law school said it had made the decision to cancel face-to-face lectures and postpone some examinations from Monday 23 March to Monday 20 April, in the interests of the health, wellbeing and safety of its staff and students.

ULaw said: “During this period, wherever possible we will move learning and teaching online. Assessments scheduled during this period will be rearranged. With the exception of face-to-face teaching, the university will remain fully open and operational in line with current government advice, apart from the planned University closure days around Easter.”

The law school — which has nine campuses in the UK, including two in London (Bloomsbury and Moorgate) — added:

“We understand that some students may elect not to attend face to face classes in the week commencing 16 March. Wherever possible we will ensure that materials are made available online to cover this period. There may be some delay as we focus on preparations for the transition to online learning and teaching in the week commencing 23 March.”

ULaw confirmed it recently adopted the same strategy at its Hong Kong campus, one of the first regions to be affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, City Law School confirmed all teaching will be online and there will be no further face-to-face classes from 23 March. The law school is also working on ways to move all of its assessments and exams online, according to an email sent to students and seen by Legal Cheek. The university’s premises will remain open, including libraries.

Last week we reported that law students at King’s College London will sit “take home” exams — an alternative form of assessment where students take their assessment off-campus within a specified timeframe — amid concerns about coronavirus.