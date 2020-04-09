Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Former Supreme Court justice: coronavirus rules are tempting overly authoritarian police officers [Prospect Magazine]

Covid-19 update: Legal advice sector pushed to ‘breaking point’ [The Justice Gap]

How to improve the Coronavirus Regulations — some practical suggestions [The Law and Policy Blog]

Lawyer Raab stands in for Boris — but he can’t take the biggest decision of all [The Spectator]

Responding to coronavirus in our courts and tribunals [Inside HMCTS]

Why Lord Sumption is wrong about the coronavirus shutdown [The Critic]

‘Try Me Kangaroo Court, Sport!’ [My Mid Life Crisis]

Remote working during coronavirus [Legal Futures]

Lessons for open justice from the Marie Dinou case [Barrister Blogger]

Joshua Rozenberg: On the outside looking in [Law Society Gazette]

