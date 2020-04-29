News

Canterbury University law student urges private landlords to waive final rent fees

Some students expected to pay upwards of £2,000 for rooms no longer in use during COVID-19 lockdown

A Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU) law student has called on the landlords of private student halls to waive final rent fees amid the coronavirus crisis.

Molly Fitzpatrick, a first-year law student, launched an online petition this month urging CRM Students, a private accommodation provider to students residing in Canterbury, Kent, to scrap final rent payments which for some is upwards of £1,750.

She writes that it would be extremely “immoral and unjust” to expect struggling students to pay the remainder of the year’s rent for rooms they are no longer living in.

Many university students have vacated their term-time residence in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown to isolate with their families at home. They’re able to do so as teaching and assessments have, for the most part, moved online.

A number of universities, including CCCU, have decided not to charge rent to students not returning to their rooms this academic year.

In an open letter CCCU urged landlords and private providers to follow its example and “mitigate the turmoil” COVID-19 has caused students. It acknowledges that some private providers have already put special measures in place to accommodate students during the current pandemic.

Fitzpatrick’s petition, which has amassed 1,178 signatures, continues:

“In these unprecedented times it has been the advise of university’s and student unions to waiver the final rent instalment. However, CRM and landlords have ignored this advise and are still expecting to collect upwards of £1,750 from each tenant, despite most of them not being there.”

It adds: “Most students residing in these halls are heavily supported by parents and carers, alongside supporting themselves in part-time jobs. With this in mind, money is scarce for many families and students after losing their jobs, and taking pay-cuts.”

Stewart Moore, chief executive officer, CRM Students, told Legal Cheek he empathises with students, and pointed out that of the 65 student buildings CRM manages across the UK, around 60 have already decided to waive final rent fees.

Moore added that CRM manages the buildings, it does not own them and so does not make decisions on collecting rent without the client’s instruction to do so.

20 Comments

Anon

It’s all very well saying private landlords should waive rent, until students need to find rooms for next year and landlords are reluctant to have them as tenants.
Or the weekly rent is hiked up to front load payment because there is a risk the students won’t pay for the full contract length.

Sad truth

I don’t think that the banks, or funders, which underwrite such schemes, will care.

Anonymous

The government should have stopped all rent, commercial and private, and mortgage capital repayments for the quarter. It would have freed up cash and moved costs to the capital rich sector not the state. At 6% return on capital, a cost of 1.5% of property value is limited cost to those who have seen massive appreciations over the years.

Sarah

What about the people that rely on rental as their sole income?

Anonymous

They have capital they can sell. And they are parasites on the economy.

Anonymous

Hear hear comrade!

Let us eliminate all those bloodsucking Kulaks, the wrecker, capitalist roader scum as they are!

Come, onwards and on the offensive!

Anonymous

I can sort of understand the point about large private providers (like CRM mentioned above), but many private landlords are just ‘normal’ people trying to supplement their income. A lot of them will still have mortgages to pay on the properties that they rent (yes, I know they can get payment holidays but unless (as the above commenter says) they will wack up the fees for next year, they will still need to cover the financial burden of this off their own backs).

Yes, it’s an unfortunate situation but, as the flats can still be lived in, the legal arguments are weak (in most cases) any moral arguments aren’t much stronger…

Anon

Even for larger providers, they have a payroll to fulfil. If they don’t get payments presumably some of those staff, ordinary people, would be facing hardship too?

Anon

Small owners would have at least 25% equity in the property. And usually far more if the property has been owned for a substantial period due to value appreciation and the payment off of mortgages from rental streams. They can all easily absorb the costs or access funds from capital to meet needs.

Jim

Let me play the world’s smallest violin for those that are running a business in which someone else pays off their mortgage.

Anon

It’s all well and good saying Landlords should have to bare the cost of these students not wanting to fulfil their contractual obligation… but who is supporting the Landlords? For most Landlords their property is their source of income and without it they will have no money. The whole reason there is a contract in place is to stop people doing this. COVID19 is tough, but it doesn’t make any contractual obligations disappear.

Anon

Living of rental income alone is immoral and lazy. Such people can absorb costs and obtain cash from capital.

Sarah

That’s pretty judgmental of you to assume every landlord is lazy.

I’m a property owner and landlord, law student and a mother. My rental income is my only income while I study and support my child.

I also had to work incredibly hard in a previous career to be able to afford to buy my own property to be in this position to rent it to tenants.

I don’t think any of my circumstances makes me lazy.

For the record, I allowed my tenant to pay 50% less for the next 3 months with no obligation to pay back. I recognise it’s difficult for everyone. Please be less judging when you do not know everyone’s individual circumstances.

Anonymous

You are not needy or deserving of protection by the state. You have capital assets you can realise.

Sarah

Fuck you.

Anon

Grow up you moron

Sarah

Agreed.

Beez in the Trap

“ but who is supporting the Landlords? For most Landlords their property is their source of income and without it they will have no money”

Investing in a property with the hope that it will increase in or keep its value whilst providing regular and stable returns is just that – an investment. Obviously, the value of an investment may rise or fall just as the return on investment may do the same due to it’s inherently speculative nature.

I really don’t understand, or have any sympathy for, those who bought property on the basis that they would get risk free returns.

By investing in property, they took a risk with the capital available to them. If they misjudged or mispriced that risk and are subsequently now overextended; that’s on them.

“The whole reason there is a contract in place is to stop people doing this. COVID19 is tough, but it doesn’t make any contractual obligations disappear”

Doing what? Suggesting that landlords should reduce / waive rent? Not sure how many tenancy agreements preclude tenants from raising questions – whether these are moral or not.

The same logic would suggest that landlords should not expect any support e.g. governmental or creditor-side as global shocks “don’t make contractual obligations disappear”.

Anonymous

Good, evict them all, they’re never going to practice anyways. Preferably the CCCU’s faculty of law as well. What a waste of public funds.

Anon

I think it’s a bit much to ask all rent be waived.

I’ve got a couple of student houses in my old uni town and emailed the tenants saying I’m happy to waive rent for those who have to pay rent elsewhere during the lockdown and for everyone else if I get a mortgage holiday.

Of 12 tenants, one lad has emailed to say he usually lives with his grandma but is renting a flat in his home town so she can stay shielded and he can still take her food, prescriptions etc. so I waived his.

The others paid rent for April as they still got loans but now I’ve got the mortgage holiday confirmed they aren’t paying the rest of the year. Seems fair.

Join the conversation

