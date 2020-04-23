News

Largest law firm in the world asks staff to work four-day week in wake of pandemic

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
14

Dentons follows Norton Rose Fulbright in implementing voluntary flexible working arrangements

The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount is asking all of its UK staff to drop down to a four-day working week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dentons‘ UK and Middle East (UKME) arm is calling on staff to agree to “flexible reduced work patterns” for six months from 1 June. The voluntary scheme will consist of four-day weeks, or other equivalent patterns, with a 20% reduction in salary.

The firm also said partner distributions will be deferred, and partner drawings will be reduced by 20% for six months. They will, however, continue with full working weeks.

Dentons confirmed a number of employees who were unable to work remotely, or who operate in teams where full capacity is not required, had been furloughed until 31 May. The firm is topping up their salaries to 100%.

“The impact of the pandemic could be longer or shorter, deeper or shallower than we currently anticipate,” UK and Middle East CEO Jeremy Cohen said. “While our work patterns have held up reasonably well so far, all the economic indicators point towards an unprecedented contraction of global GDP over the coming months. We are therefore taking these pre-emptive measures as the most prudent course of action.”

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The news comes just over a week after staff at Norton Rose Fulbright voted in favour of similar temporary measures that could see some of them work reduced hours and take a 20% pay cut for one year. This, the firm said, was part of “pre-emptive action” to protect jobs and revenues throughout the virus pandemic.

Separately, Travers Smith today confirmed it too had deferred partner profit distributions and reduced monthly drawings with immediate effect.

It has also furloughed a small number of staff, “principally those performing front of house, post room and hospitality roles which could no longer be performed as a result of the requirement to close the office”. The staff, who will continue to receive 100% of their salaries, have not been placed into the government’s job retention scheme.

Travers Smith’s managing partner David Patient commented:

“These measures are interim and precautionary. Our main priorities are to protect the health, wellbeing and job security of our people, and to continue to stand with and provide our full support to the firm’s clients and their businesses during these difficult times.”

14 Comments

Moron

Can someone please explain the difference between partner drawings and partner distributions?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Wayne

Drawings usually take place quarterly and, whilst variable and partly dependent on the performance of the team and firm in the previous quarter, are supposed to provide partners with a regularly income that will be sufficient to support them.

Distributions take place annually and wholly depend on the perform of the firm. Assuming it is a full equity partnership, each partner’s slice of the pie will depend on how many “partnership points” they have. For example – there may be 100 partner points in total. Billy Big Bollocks has 20 points. The other 9 partners have 10 points. If £5m total profit is earmarked for partner distribution then Billy Big Bollocks gets £1m and the other partners get £500k.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Lmaobantah

“largest law firm in the world”

Sounds pretty top, do they pay phat dolla stacks too?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

truthsiren

The hidden elephant in the room is that for all the grandstanding about 20% pay cuts and commensurate reductions in work days to save jobs, every fee earner at Dentons (and NRF who did the same) knows it’s utter horsec*ck.

Any associate who dares to be unavailable on the “off” day will promptly have a black mark put above their name and be given the boot at the earliest available opportunity. It’s a pay cut plain and simple, and the assets will continue to be sweated as much as possible 5+ days a week as before.

HTH

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

CMS

Pretty shameful it’s not staggered by earnings bracket either, shafts lower earners in a firm already barely paying market rate

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

toiler

Any news on CMS?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Does anyone know what (if any) measures might be taken at Latham or Kirkland? (or if anything has even been discussed?)

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Kirkland NQ

Let’s just say I’m trying to decide if to get my new Aventador S in a nice shade of Giallo Evros or a more ostentatious Verde Ithaca.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Doc Schwartz

Who let this deranged cretin out of its cage again? Nurse!

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Showround @ Bakers

Honestly thought Dentons was a high street firm this whole time. Who knew they had high street office in the Middle East too.

Could be worse, they could be CMS.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

Dentons = equivalent to McDonald’s, just opening new stores/offices worldwide and lack of quality

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

123

Oh look this boring comment again

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

i doubt they have enough work to keep the lawyers busy 5 days a week hence the 4 day a week thing so unlikely lawyers are going to need to respond and work on their new day off. They could also take a week off in every 5.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Patrick B

Essentially partner distributions are bonus payments and partner drawings are monthly income

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

