News

Bar Council clarifies position on whether law centres are proper lawyers

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
6

Statement on coronavirus funding sparks commotion online

solicitors SRA lawyer students

The Bar Council has clarified that it does think law centres are proper lawyers after a statement from its leader put some noses seriously out of joint.

Amanda Pinto QC had appeared to distinguish between law centres and “legal practitioners” in a statement about government coronavirus funding.

The bar chief was responding to a government announcement of £5.4 million in emergency coronavirus funding for law centres and other not-for-profit legal advice providers.

Pinto was quoted in Legal Futures as saying that while the money was “good news”, it “should not be seen as a substitute for the specialised expertise that the legal professions provide to members of the public”.

She added:

“Without financial measures to support legal practitioners, particularly self-employed barristers — many of whom are not eligible for the government’s existing support measures — there won’t be a profession with this expertise in a few months.”

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Law Centre Twitter wasn’t impressed. Barrister Miranda Grell pointed out that “Law Centres provide ‘specialised expertise’ and they are ‘legal practitioners’. A Law Centre is not permitted to operate without a Senior Supervising Solicitor!”.

Housing solicitor Giles Peaker, who blogs as Nearly Legal, called it “ignorant, tin eared clap trap”.

The Bar Council press team have now slid into people’s replies to say that no offence was meant.

Pinto’s amended statement now refers to “other legal practitioners” and “the specialised expertise that the legal professions as a whole provide”.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

6 Comments

Anonymous

To be fair most employees at law centres aren’t practitioners though they are supervised by one. The distinction is real but though it probably shouldn’t be hammered home in these difficult times. Ultimately it doesn’t really matter.

Reply Report comment
(10)(5)

Where's the tea

Not true! Clueless response.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Legal Officer with a 2:ii

Of course it matters, you fucking idiot. If I said you can go to see a doctor, and it turns out they aren’t qualified at all but a doctor is sat in another room, wouldn’t you be worried?

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Legal Officer with a 2:ii

What people at legal advice centres feel about their own importance and the reality of their lack of professional legal qualifications and training are two different things.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Mouthbreather

No law degree, but I have spent 20 years doing benefits tribunals at advice centres and screaming at law students. As a disadvantaged member of the working class, I earn £60k on a four day week to run the decrepit office.

How very dare you oppress me for not going to university! Protesting the Poll Tax was so much more fun!

The public doesn’t need clarity from the Bar Council – they need blind optimism and salt-of-the-earth people like me to make the wheels of the justice machine move!

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Legal Officer with a 2:ii

You deserve imprisonment mate, end of. What you’re doing is a disgrace.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation