COVID-19: Bar exams to go online
But not before August
The Bar Standards Board (BSB) today confirmed that centralised assessments on the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) will be moved online in response to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The centralised exams — civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics — will be delivered using Pearson VUE’s “online proctoring solution”, which the BSB says will enable bar hopefuls to sit the exams from the comfort of their own homes. The Bar Transfer Test (BTT) will also run online.
The exams were scheduled to take place in April but were postponed by the regulator in light of the pandemic. It has now confirmed professional ethics will take place on 13 and 14 August, civil litigation on 17 and 18 August, and criminal litigation on 20 and 21 August. Students will receive their results in November, with resits scheduled for December.
The BSB also revealed students completing the BPTC this summer and who are due to start pupillage in September, will be permitted to commence their training before they have received their results. This is provided that chambers are happy for them to do so.
The BSB previously came under fire from students over its apparent reluctance to find a suitable alternative that would allow students to sit exams remotely. In petition to the regulator, hundreds of bar students warned of the “significant knock-on consequences” of delaying the exams.
On today’s update, BSB director-general, Mark Neale, said:
“Since the current health emergency began, we have been very conscious at the BSB of the need to support the career prospects of this year’s cohort of bar students and prospective pupils, while maintaining high standards. Students and transferring qualified lawyers have had to face considerable uncertainty, which we very much regret, and I am delighted that we can now deliver centralised assessments remotely in August with Pearson VUE’s state-of-the-art online proctoring system.”
He continued: “Allowing students and transferring qualified lawyers to start the non-practising period of their pupillages in the autumn will also enable them to progress while maintaining the robustness of the assessment process. The BPTC and the BTT are gateways to a very respected profession, where high standards of competence are rightly expected, so it is right that standards of entry are maintained even in these most challenging circumstances.”
Disgruntled Junior Barrister
Sitting ‘closed book’ exams whilst sitting at home. How are they going to police that and stop cheating, by having an invigilator in every house?
If people are now being told to go to work and sit in offices then there’s no reason in principle why people can’t sit in a hall and take an exam. Place the exam desks 10 metres apart if necessary
So total lack of thought given to this, but then again it’s the BSB so no surprises there
Pupil
I don’t think you know what online proctoring is.
Disgruntled Junior Barrister
I know what it is and I know it doesn’t stop cheating, hence why it’s a ridiculous idea. But thanks for that really helpful insight.
Not disgruntled at all
Really, you know?
From Pearson VUE’s website:
“We’ve got the enhanced security features you need: face-matching technology, ID verification, session monitoring, browser lockdown, recordings, and more”
“Live monitoring is standard to our online proctoring offering. Candidates are monitored by a VUE-certified proctor via webcam and microphone during the exam. Exams are terminated immediately if prohibited behavior is detected.”
And from their terms and conditions:
“If any third party is 1) detected as being present in your physical location, whether visible or not: or 2) overheard in any manner, whether physically detected through movement or making of noise or through sounds irrespective of whether they are in your current location or not during your testing session, the test will be terminated and you will not receive any score or in the event you’ve completed the test and received a score, your score may be invalidated or revoked”
Notwithstanding their absurd claim of waiving any person’s right to privacy if they choose to take the exams “you understand, acknowledge and agree that you have no right to privacy at your current location during the testing session and you explicitly waive any and all claims asserting a right to individual privacy or other similar claims”.
Just admit you’re jealous.
Different anon
Sorry, but you clearly don’t know what online proctoring is. In most cases you have to leave your webcam and microphone on. How do you think people are going to cheat? Cover the wall right behind their laptops with giant print outs of notes?
Anon
To be fair covering a wall in notes would work pretty well