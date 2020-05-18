Simmons & Simmons and Akin Gump summer vacation schemes move online

As Eversheds explores similar option

Simmons & Simmons and Akin Gump have announced their 2020 summer vacation schemes will go ahead, virtually, in view of the virus pandemic, as Eversheds Sutherland explores a similar option.

Simmons was due to run three summer vacation schemes in June and July this year, with two taking place in the London office for two-weeks each, as well as a week-long placement in Bristol. A spokesperson from the firm confirmed the schemes will move online.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 disruption, the Simmons & Simmons summer vacation scheme will take place virtually this year,” they said.

The virtual programme will run across four days, and participants will have the opportunity to complete typical trainee tasks, as well as take part in interactive exercises, presentations, virtual socials, wellbeing sessions and networking. Interns will also benefit from support from partners, associates and trainees.

They will still be considered for training contracts following completion of the virtual scheme, the spokesperson added, and participants’ remuneration will be pro-rated for the days they work.

Akin Gump has also confirmed its summer vacation scheme, due to take place in the US firm’s London office, will now run in a virtual format due to the remote-working situation extending across the summer period.

A spokesperson from the firm said that it will remain a full two-week programme, commencing in June. Details of its virtual offering are yet to be finalised and shared with students but an email sent to incoming vac schemers, and shared with Legal Cheek, explains that they will get to know more about the firm and its practice areas, build professional and legal skills and also network, virtually, with the firm’s current trainees and lawyers.

Following the successful completion of the programme, and, if they wish to be considered for a training contract, the firm will arrange for candidates to meet with the graduate recruitment partner panel. Participants will be remunerated the original amount that was communicated to them, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, an Eversheds spokesperson confirmed that this year’s summer cohort will engage in an online experience.

“Our summer vacation programme will go ahead and we are currently exploring how we can deliver this as a virtual experience for our 2020 cohort,” they said, adding: “We are committed to providing our students with a good insight and understanding of what it’s like to work with us, and in a very new format this year.”

View a list of law firm schemes that have gone virtual due to COVID-19 so far. This page will be updated as we receive new information.

Has your scheme been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com