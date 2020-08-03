Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
London’s legal sector continues to lead the world [City AM]
$340m in London law firm’s account suspected of 1MDB connection [The Guardian]
Coronavirus: Can the pandemic make us rethink our courts? [BBC News]
Special Forces emails about SAS killings in Afghanistan “deeply troubling”, says lawyer [The Independent]
From Black Lives Matter to Bleak House: David Lammy picks the best books about justice [The Guardian]
Croatia arrest for lawyer who lifted lid on oil bribes scandal [The Telegraph]
Putin signs law giving cryptocurrency legal status in Russia [Bitcoin.com]
Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws [The Telegraph]
Chris Packham loses bid for legal challenge over HS2 [BBC News]
Facebook bows to Brazil judge, blocks 12 accounts worldwide [ABC News]
Kenyan tea workers file UN complaint against Unilever over 2007 ethnic violence [The Guardian]
“I remember a trainee who time recorded around 10 hours a day on files that were closed…” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
The SRA should look at things like the trainee misreporting their time. Unfortunately they’re too busy wasting their time on Beckwith type witch-hunts.