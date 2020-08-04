Sir Geoffrey Vos appointed new Master of the Rolls

Replaces Sir Terence Etherton in January 2021

Sir Geoffrey Vos will be the next Master of the Rolls, it has been confirmed.

Former barrister Vos, who is currently Chancellor of the High Court, will replace the retiring Master Sir Terence Etherton on 11 January 2021.

The Master of the Rolls is a judge of the Court of Appeal and is President of the Civil Division. Like his predecessors, Vos will be responsible for the deployment and organisation of the work of the judges of the division as well as presiding in one of its courts.

Historically, the Master was responsible for the safe-keeping of charters, patents and records of important court judgments written on parchment rolls.

Vos attended Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and was called to the bar at Inner Temple in 1977. He has held a number of judicial roles including spots on the Courts of Appeal of Jersey and Guernsey, as well as the Cayman Islands. Vos was appointed as a Lord Justice of Appeal in 2013.