Bar Council rejects Henry Hendron’s election nomination after filing application one minute late

Controversial barrister says he’s ‘taking the matter to court next week’

Scandal-hit barrister Henry Hendron is at loggerheads with the Bar Council after it rejected his nomination for the upcoming bar elections.

The row between the two revolves around Hendron’s signature on his nomination paperwork, according to emails seen by Legal Cheek. The barrister submitted the forms at 4:57pm on Monday, three minutes before the Council’s 5pm deadline, having signed them by placing the letters ‘HH’ in the signature field.

Not good enough, said the Bar Council, who rejected the application and advised him that only hand-signed signatures will do.

Hendron — who was suspended for three years in 2016 after admitting possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply following his boyfriend’s death — obliged and provided a hand-signed copy at what he says was “no later” than 5:01pm.

The Bar Council went on to reject his application for a second time, arguing on this occasion that he’d failed to meet their strict 5pm cut-off.

Following a bit of back and forth, a Bar Council bigwig told Hendron: “I am afraid that we have a strict policy on the receipt of late applications as the deadlines are enshrined within the Constitution. Please do consider standing next year or, alternatively, look out for casual vacancies throughout the year.”

But Hendron isn’t taking no for an answer, telling Legal Cheek: “On balance I think that it is worth a punt so, unless the Bar Council (by some change of character and miracle) back down today, I will be taking the matter to court next week.”

Elected candidates go on to represent their fellow barristers on a range of issues, including law reform, ethics, equality and diversity, and education and training.

The Bar Council declined to comment.