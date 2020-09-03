DAC Beachcroft unveils business-focused TC
Revamped offering incorporates 13-month data analytics diploma leading to certification
International law firm DAC Beachcroft (DACB) has expanded its trainee cohort as part of an overhaul to its training contract.
The new business-slanted trainee development programme is to be piloted this month with its incoming cohort of 18 trainee solicitors. DACB confirmed it made no cuts to junior lawyer pay as a result of the financial fallout from COVID-19.
It is based on the principles of the O Shaped Lawyer project, and will incorporate a data analytics diploma to aid commercial decision-making, the firm says. The 13-month diploma, which leads to certification, incorporates six modules, including data security and compliance; data integration and preparation; and data storytelling.
Further, DACB trainees will work on business development projects with the option to be placed in the firm’s business services teams.
As part of the training programme DACB plans to increase the number of training contracts places available in 2021 and 2022 to 20 each year, which will result in 43% more trainees by 2022, a statement from the firm said. It also plans to recruit four new paralegal apprentices to start next year. It has seven current paralegal apprentices who will be moving on to solicitor apprenticeships from January 2021.
David Pollitt, DAC Beachcroft’s managing partner, said: “I strongly feel it is both our responsibility and our privilege to help nurture the next generation of talent and develop the lawyers of tomorrow. We are committed to giving our trainees and apprentices the best possible experience to build up their skills and knowledge.”
He added:
“The redesign of our training contract programme and the increases we are making in training contracts and solicitor apprenticeships are exciting developments, which will no doubt support our aim of being a place where talented people — at all stages of their careers — want to work.”
LSE Finalist
Can you move from a firm such as this or comparable firm such as AG, PM, OC to the MC/US firms after qualification?
anonnn
No, the practice areas are completely unrelated. DACB is an insurance panel firm and at least 3/4 of their revenue will be from defending claims against insureds. This will range from clipped wing mirrors to multi million pound professional negligence claims or the like. A few people from my firm came from there.
You could “upgrade” to the prestigious DWF Plc?
Recruiter
Yes. Qualify into DACB’s PE or lev fin team and you will have the US firms approaching you directly.