DAC Beachcroft unveils business-focused TC

Revamped offering incorporates 13-month data analytics diploma leading to certification

International law firm DAC Beachcroft (DACB) has expanded its trainee cohort as part of an overhaul to its training contract.

The new business-slanted trainee development programme is to be piloted this month with its incoming cohort of 18 trainee solicitors. DACB confirmed it made no cuts to junior lawyer pay as a result of the financial fallout from COVID-19.

It is based on the principles of the O Shaped Lawyer project, and will incorporate a data analytics diploma to aid commercial decision-making, the firm says. The 13-month diploma, which leads to certification, incorporates six modules, including data security and compliance; data integration and preparation; and data storytelling.

Further, DACB trainees will work on business development projects with the option to be placed in the firm’s business services teams.

As part of the training programme DACB plans to increase the number of training contracts places available in 2021 and 2022 to 20 each year, which will result in 43% more trainees by 2022, a statement from the firm said. It also plans to recruit four new paralegal apprentices to start next year. It has seven current paralegal apprentices who will be moving on to solicitor apprenticeships from January 2021.

David Pollitt, DAC Beachcroft’s managing partner, said: “I strongly feel it is both our responsibility and our privilege to help nurture the next generation of talent and develop the lawyers of tomorrow. We are committed to giving our trainees and apprentices the best possible experience to build up their skills and knowledge.”

He added: