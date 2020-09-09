News

Private members club frequented by top judges and QCs faces legal action over men-only policy

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
15

Businesswoman Emily Bendell instructs Leigh Day to seek injunction stopping Garrick Club from operating ‘discriminatory’ policy

The Garrick Club, London

A private members’ club known to be frequented by top judges and QCs is facing legal action over its men-only membership policy.

Businesswoman Emily Bendell, CEO and founder of a lingerie company, has instructed solicitors at Leigh Day to seek an injunction to stop the Garrick Club, a gentlemen’s club in the West End of London, from continuing to operate the “discriminatory” policy.

The Guardian reports a pre-action letter was sent to the club yesterday, arguing that the club’s refusal to admit women represents a breach of the 2010 Equality Act. The legislation allows the existence of single-sex organisations, such as women-only choirs or men-only rugby clubs, but it prohibits discrimination by businesses which provide services to customers. Leigh Day lawyers claim that because the club runs a restaurant and guest rooms, it is “discriminatory” not to allow women to make use of them on the same terms as men.

The letter states: “Only men are able to become members of the Garrick Club and make full use of the services that it provides. Male members are allowed to bring female guests into the club, but women are not able to pay for themselves when they attend, become members themselves, book the facilities that men can book, access certain parts of the club at all, or access exclusive member events.”

It continues:

“In essence, women are only able to access the club’s services as second-class citizens on the whim of a man who has to both invite and pay for them.”

Sharika Parbin, a solicitor at Leigh Day, said: “The Garrick is one of the oldest and best-known members’ clubs in the world, but it is holding on to values that are outdated and quite simply not legal in this day and age. It provides services to the public and as such it is bound by the equalities law.”

This is understood to be the first time an individual has launched legal proceedings against the club. It is not, however, the first time its men-only policy has come under scrutiny.

In May 2015, the Association of Women Barristers issued a statement to Legal Cheek describing the Garrick’s men-only policy as “unusual in modern times”, particularly since women are allowed entry as guests.

The nearly 200-year old institution has been men-only since its establishment in 1831. Regulars include powerful men from various walks of life, but it is said to be particularly popular with senior lawyers, among whom are many members of the judiciary.

AWB’s statement came after one of the club’s lawyer members petitioned a motion on whether to include women. A majority of 50.5% voted in favour of introducing female membership, however club rules require a two-thirds majority before any change can be introduced. It emerged at the time that the motion was opposed by 11 unnamed QC members of the Garrick. A leading Blackstone Chambers barrister urged members of the legal profession to quit the club shortly after the vote.

In 2011, Lady Hale, the former president of the Supreme Court, and first-ever female Supreme Court judge, lambasted the club for not allowing women to join. “I regard it as quite shocking that so many of my colleagues belong to the Garrick, but they don’t see what all the fuss is about,” she said.

Senior lawyer membership of the Garrick is seen as particularly contentious given the serious diversity problems of the judiciary and the higher echelons of the bar and the solicitors’ professions. The latest judicial diversity statistics show that just 32% of court judges are women. Meanwhile, women accounted for 23% of judges in the Court of Appeal and 27% in the High Court.

The Garrick Club has declined to comment.

Male member

Meh. Pass the port.

fdfd

Right to left.

Here for the comments

*grabs 🍿 *

.

As if you’d want to be a member of club during a global pandemic

L

I’m a woman. Leave the guys alone. They just want a place to relax. Women have their places to relax too, from similar women only clubs to beauty salons and hairdressers etc (which are predominantly frequented by women). To think of it, there aren’t actually many places men go to to hang out with friends. They’re hardly going to meet to get their nails done together and then get lunch.

These Clubs are just places for men to relax without women. We all know, or knew until yesterday, that men and women are different and sometimes we shouldn’t be around each other, especially when relaxing and hanging out with friends.

...

You know that women can attend as guests, right?

Mr Garrick

They want the bloody vote next!!!

Bombay Bad Boy

I hope she wins an historic victory for equality by forcing the club to change its policy. It’s only fair that the vast majority of men AND women are denied membership. The current system whereby the vast majority of men and all women are excluded is clearly unacceptable.

Anon

Why is it “clearly unacceptable”?

Bombay Bad Boy

I was being sarcastic and trying to set out the fact that this is a club which the vast majority of men would also never be able to join. If she wins, the membership policy will be elitist but not sexist club instead of elitist and sexist . I don’t think that’s a particularly great victory or that there’s anything wrong with single sex private clubs.

Humourator

I think this is was clearly a tongue in cheek comment…

Anonymous

“Senior lawyer membership of the Garrick is seen as particularly contentious given the serious diversity problems of the judiciary and the higher echelons of the bar and the solicitors’ professions. The latest judicial diversity statistics show that just 32% of court judges are women. Meanwhile, women accounted for 23% of judges in the Court of Appeal and 27% in the High Court.”

Yawn. Same old tired drivel that has been debunked a thousand times. There is no ‘diversity problem’ in the judiciary. Any woman who wishes to go there is (rightly) free to do so, on merit, with no discrimination on account of her gender.

The point is that, on average, more men than women wish to go the Bench. This is because the job is highly stressful and intensive, and involves horrific working hours that destroy any chance of a normal work/life balance. And men are the ones predominantly likely to be prepared to accept those working conditions.

Anonymous

There are no ‘serious diversity problems of the judiciary and the higher echelons of the bar and the solicitors’ professions’, at least not in terms of gender.

There may be a diversity problem in terms of gender in terms of those entering the profession, but you don’t talk so much about that.

fdfd

Private clubs are private clubs. Anyone who buys into the trope that shadowy deals are cut and nepotism is furthered behind the curtains of pall mall has likely never been inside one.

Bombay Bad Boy

Indeed. You’re not even allowed business papers or mobile phones out. If you’re lucky there’ll be a designated area with a couple of machines running windows XP.

