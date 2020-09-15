News

Top commercial chambers to fund criminal pupillage cancelled due to COVID-19

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
10

Keating Chambers stumps up £20,000

One of London’s leading commercial sets is to fund an aspiring criminal barrister through pupillage as the bar continues to assess the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Keating Chambers, a big player within construction law, is on the lookout for a criminal set which has had to withdraw its pupillage offer due to COVID-19. The chambers, which itself takes on three pupils each year, will provide £20,000 in financial support.

“The financial impact of the pandemic has been felt particularly by the criminal bar”, Marcus Taverner QC, head of Keating Chambers, told Legal Cheek. “Commercial sets are in the fortunate position of being hit less hard. We took a decision to provide support for the vital work carried out by the criminal bar in the legal system of England and Wales in these very difficult times.”

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2020

Chambers wishing to be considered for funding should apply directly to the Criminal Bar Association.

The offer comes just days after the Bar Standards Board (BSB) published a report which predicted a drop in pupillage numbers over the next two years as a result of the pandemic, with training spots in criminal and family law forecasted to be hit hardest.

This year’s pupillage recruitment round saw 2,142 people submit at least one application via the Bar Council’s Pupillage Gateway. There were just 206 pupillage spots up for grabs.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

10 Comments

Aspiring commercial bazza

How much can a tenant at up to say 5 years call expect to make at somewhere like Keating?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anon

Keating isn’t a commercial set. They do construction.

Reply Report comment
(23)(7)

Dave Barrister

Yup, construction disputes are famously non-commercial

Reply Report comment
(2)(15)

Loadsa Passport-Stamps

£20,000 a year after three years at Uni, the BPTC and all associated living/therapy costs.

Remember kids, most barristers think YOU are the stupid one if you think £20,000 at the criminal bar is a terrible life plan.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

A

“Top” in a headline is the marker of lazy journalism. Everyone is a “top judge”, “top chambers” etc.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Hal

The headline is also wrong, because Keating Chambers is not a Commercial chambers. It is a Construction set. Dave is clearly not a barrister, because he would know that.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anonymous

‘Keating isn’t a commercial set’. First class ignorance…

Reply Report comment
(0)(12)

Anonymous

Bit unfair.

Most practising lawyers (and e.g. the directories) wouldn’t include a pure construction set as a part of their short-hand for ‘commercial set’ (which in everyday parlance is taken to mean broad-base commercial) even though the work they do (construction, associated prof neg) is plainly ‘commercial’ in the sense of relating to commercial matters. Same could be said for e.g. say tax, IP.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

God, what a bunch of strummers arguing about whether or not Keating is commercial.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

£200-400k

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories