Allen & Overy kicks off pay gap reporting season

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
13

Magic circle outfit reveals a partner inclusive gender result of 59.9%

Allen & Overy (A&O) has fired the starting pistol on a fresh round of pay gap reporting, revealing slight improvements in both its gender and ethnicity pay gaps.

Combining total annual pay for all UK-based partners and employees together, the magic circle player’s 2020 mean gender pay gap comes out at 59.9%. Its median is 46.4%. A&O’s 2019 gap stood at 61.5% and 43.8% respectively.

Taking its high-earning partners out of the equation, the mean gender gap in London drops to 16.1%.

A&O said its overall gender pay gap was more pronounced because of the higher proportion of men than women in its partnership, as well as the higher number of men in the most senior partner positions.

It also revealed black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) partners and employees are paid, on average, 22.4% less than their white colleagues — down from 23.1% last year.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A&O also published data relating to disability for the first time, with the overall disability pay gap coming in at 20.2%. These figures are based on the 74% of staff in the UK who have recorded their disability information — with 3% identifying as having a disability.

Sasha Hardman, A&O’s global HR director, commented: “The overall picture from this report is one of progress and that our initiatives are having a real impact, with a broad trend of our pay gaps moving in the right direction. We believe that transparency about our actions, challenges and progress is central to achieving a balanced and diverse workforce. This is why we have included key points from our action plans across the different areas the report covers, which show how we are tackling the underlying reasons that pay gaps exist. We have also extended the report to cover disability.”

Anonymous

Misleading to refer to it as a ‘gender pay gap.

Anon

How is it misleading? There is a stark difference between what a female partner earns and what a male partner earns. It shows how patriarchal and discriminatory our society is, even in 2020, and there is no excuse for it.

The quotas for female partner promotions, which have been around for awhile now, simply aren’t enough. There must also be quotas for female partner earnings (e.g. 40% of all drawings should be paid to female partners).

Anon

But the figures don’t compare senior male partners earnings with those of senior female partners. That is why they are misleading. There shouldn’t be gender quotas for partners or their earnings both should be based on merit.

Reality

The pay gap which exists on account of differences in hours worked, occupations chosen, education and job experience.

Lol

You ever wonder why women might make the decisions they do? Can’t have anything to do with sexism in the profession or a life time of being discouraged from certain roles. No chance of that clearly…

Anon

Calling out misleading figures isn’t sexist. Its sexist to suggest that its sexist to do so.

lol

Ah yes, a figure which only shows a difference in pay between men and women is “misleading” because it doesn’t have a footnote containing the entirety of gender discourse needed to give it context. My mistake.

curious

Does anyone know how much money would an A&O newly promoted partner (about 10 years after training contract) make?

Dr Fran K

Why, are you planning to marry one?

AO

Just under £1m gross at base lockstep.

Reality

Troll somwhere else. Newly promoted junior partners dont make that much. Hardly even 500k. Look at the question, it reads someone after 10 years of training. It doesn’t fall at all in the range of 500k plus.

AO

That is the starting equity partnership in the MC. Not talking about salaried partnership. In exceptional circumstances someone can make partner 7-8 years PQE

Just Anonymous

Thank you for these utterly meaningless figures, that tell us nothing of any real value or importance at all.

