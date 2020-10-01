The 2021 Most Lists are live

Your must-read student career resources rank and analyse 100 law firms, 50 chambers and 30 law schools

Legal Cheek has revealed the inside line on firms, chambers and law schools in the 2021 Most Lists.

The law career resources have been updated for the coming year, and include the Firms Most List, Chambers Most List, GDL Most List, LPC Most List and Bar Course Most List.

Students can get the lowdown on life as a lawyer at the UK’s leading corporate law firms in the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2021.

The list features almost 100 law firms, including all the magic and silver circle, and the major US MoneyLaw firms in London, and can be sorted by many different criteria: from number of training contracts offered to trainee and newly qualified salaries; from diversity to latest retention rates; from average start and finish work time to highest chance of doing an international secondment.

Each firm in the list has a detailed profile, containing a ‘The Legal Cheek View’ analysis of what they’re like as a place to work and how they have been performing recently, alongside an ‘Insider Scorecard’ with the grades (ranging from A* to D) they received in the Legal Cheek Trainee & Junior Lawyer Survey 2020-21. This year’s survey — the largest to date — received over 2,000 responses, and includes new rankings on how well firms transitioned to remote-working in the wake of the coronavirus and how eco-friendly they are.

The Legal Cheek Chambers Most List 2021 features over 50 sets, including all the magic circle, and can be benchmarked by factors including pupillage numbers; size of pupillage awards; gender diversity figures; and proportion of Oxbridge-educated new tenants — plus continue to a individual chambers profile to read ‘The Legal Cheek View’ and Junior Barrister Survey Scorecards. The enhanced profiles have a ‘What the junior barristers say’ section providing prospective pupils with a snapshot of life in chambers.

Both the firm and chambers Scorecards feed into our annual Awards ceremony, the next of which is taking place at Sea Containers, London, on 25 March 2021.

The Legal Cheek GDL, LPC and Bar Course Most Lists 2021 contain information for 30 vocational law schools. They feature a ‘The Legal Cheek View’ write-up for each, plus fees, course sizes, entry requirements, scholarship info and more.