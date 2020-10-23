Upcoming virtual student event: Secrets to Success Midlands — with Gowling WLG, Hogan Lovells, Pinsent Masons and ULaw

Thursday 29 October, from 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

The first in Legal Cheek’s new autumn 2020 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — is this coming Thursday.

Focusing on the Midlands legal market, the virtual event features lawyers from Gowling WLG, Hogan Lovells, and Pinsent Masons, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s Midlands campuses.

Date: Thursday 29 October 2020

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the wake of Covid-19. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.