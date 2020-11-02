News

Hogan Lovells reinstates NQ lawyer pay following COVID cuts

Global firm trimmed salaries in London and Birmingham earlier this summer

Hogan Lovells’ London office

Hogan Lovells has reinstated full salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, after it cut pay earlier this summer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

NQ associates in the global firm’s London and Birmingham offices will return to a base rate of £90,000 and £48,000 respectively. In June, Legal Cheek revealed pay packets had been trimmed to £85,000 and £46,000 in response to the “challenges and uncertainties” presented by COVID-19.

The firm’s year two London rookies, who were held on a year one pay level of £46,000, will now move up to their year two salary of £51,000. This will be backdated to the August seat move, Hogan Lovells confirmed.

“Earlier this year, we took measures to manage our business in response to the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “This included postponing UK salary and discretionary bonus reviews for lawyers until later in the year, and reviewing UK trainee and newly qualified (NQ) salaries.”

They continued: “We have now carried out the delayed salary and discretionary bonus review for our lawyers and told them the outcome of the review earlier this month. These compensation adjustments have been paid in October, and backdated to 1 May 2020.”

Hogan Lovells also confirmed a salary and bonus review for business services staff will follow later this month.

Legal Cheek reported in September that the firm had reversed a similar reduction to US associate salaries earlier this summer.

Lovelers

phat wack, phat firm

Perplexed Pete

NQ at £90k is pretty cheap for a powerhouse like HogLove. Look what they pay their associates in US offices…

SC

Still nothing from Macfarlanes who cut NQ salaries when profits shot up. Shows who the strongest SC firms really are

Wow

Now paying more than all the MC firms bar freshies, wow

tolchok

Unsurprising really. The partnership at MC has always been both greedy and amazingly tight-fisted. If it wasn’t for US firms pumping up NQ pay over the past decade, A&O or Links or Slaughters would still be happy paying its NQs £65k

FBD Associate

The Magic Circle remains the best place to work. Our rubbish (certainly at NQ level) goes to the US firms.

KIRKLAND POWERHOUSE NQ

Looooooooooooool cool story brah

*laughs from his 30thfloor penthouse bachelor pad, covered in $100 notes*

Curious Georgey

Does any one think that Jones Day is finally going to budge on the 100k NQ salary. White & Case has left the beggars rank and leaped into 130k, leaving Jones Day in the US poverty shadows.

Is Jones Day still a prominent american force, or should it take a seat at the C league with Baker McKenzie and Mayor Brown?

Please discuss

an0n

JD doesn’t have the PE/funds prowess that other US firms have in London and is full service similar to Baker/Mayer as you say. It’s also transatlantic with a huge number of offices doing different types of work.

Anonymous

Shearman paying £132K now

