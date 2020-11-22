Virtual student event THIS TUESDAY: Different paths into the law — with Addleshaw Goddard

Tuesday 24 November, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 November for a virtual student event with some of Addleshaw Goddard’s lawyers who have entered the profession via unconventional routes. After their talks there will be virtual networking with the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

The speakers

Leona Ahmed, partner and head of Addleshaw Goddard’s London office. Leona worked in retail before going into law and scaling the heights at Addleshaw Goddard.

Mike Kennedy, associate in Addleshaw Goddard's innovation and legal tech team. Self-taught coder Mike Kennedy impressed Addleshaw Goddard with his tech skills while working for the firm as a paralegal — and later accepted a training contract offer from the firm.

Catherine Howell-Walmsley, associate in Addleshaw Goddard's real estate team. Catherine spent almost a decade in the British Army prior to retraining as a lawyer.

Marcel Marquardt, managing associate in Addleshaw Goddard's construction, engineering, and environment team. Marcel left the legal scene in Sydney, Australia, for Addleshaw Goddard's London office in 2017, and is the founder of The Social Responsibility Project, a social enterprise project challenging 'for profit' business models.

Date: Tuesday 24 November 2020

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

During a virtual panel discussion the speakers will share reflections on their journeys into law. They’ll also give their views on the future of a modernising legal profession that is more open than ever to people from different backgrounds. And they’ll give their advice to students who don’t fit the cookie cutter mould on how they can follow in their footsteps.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, Addleshaw Goddard trainees and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.