News

Law firm bill tweet sparks heated chargeable hour debate

By Philippa Canfield on
6

‘An industry waiting to be disrupted one day’

A start-up founder has started a passionate debate on Twitter after posting a picture of a law firm bill with some extravagant hourly rates.

There have been hundreds of responses, which broadly take one of two sides in the debate. There are the ‘traditionalists’, who support the hourly rate, versus the ‘legal tech innovators’ who challenge the existence of the hourly rate and seek to promote greater cost efficiencies through an increased reliance on AI.

On the ‘traditionalist’ side of the debate it has been suggested that the “world-class” advice of lawyers cannot be replicated by machines. The complexity of the law and the inability of AI to decipher and solve multi-layered legal issues effectively are frequently cited examples to support this argument.

A notable voice here is, somewhat counterintuitively, that of Jack Sheperd, an ex-Freshfields insolvency lawyer who now works for legal tech company iManage. He seems to suggest that hourly bills may be preferable for clients, who might not trust lawyers to set fixed fees without seeking to benefit by over-charging and under-working. Moreover, he notes that a centralised, automated cost calculator, based on how satisfactory the ‘execution’ of a legal contract is, would never work: “Not all obligations can be determined to be fulfilled upon objective criteria. If they could, we wouldn’t need courts,” he tweets.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Contrastingly, there have been a flurry of responses which emphasise the need for greater cost efficiencies, via the use of legal tech, as a means of eliminating hourly rates altogether. Noah Waisberg, CEO of another legal tech company, Kira Systems, describes the support for his side of the argument in this Twitter debate as signalling a “hunger for change” in this area.

Steve Stevenson, co-founder of legal tech start-up Rally Legal, also expresses his support for the innovators and suggests that some of the key ways cost efficiencies can be improved are through the better storage of legal data, a standardisation of legal protocols, document automation and increased online collaboration.

This debate is nothing new, having rumbled on in the legal industry for decades. Legal tech has taken some strong steps forward in recent years, with its adoption having only been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far most of the progress has been around the margins. If the innovators came up with a way to replace the billable hour, everything would change.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

6 Comments

Kirkland Big Dolla Billa

Ah, the legal tech crowd, stalking around Twitter in their little echo chamber. Stick to chattering among yourselves boys, with a little e-discovery on the side, as we real lawyers do the chargeables (which you ain’t never gonna stop)!

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Ian

It must be tough still living with your parents

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

A

I’ve managed to bill over 24 hours in a day when flying back from Hong Kong. Sweet.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

I. O. Penner

When I was in-house pre-qualification, I looked at a question for our product team. It took me 2-3 hours to produce a detailed answer on what they were trying to do and why it couldn’t be done that way, and propose some alternative solutions.

That wasn’t a convenient answer, so the team, fairly, asked to farm it out for a second look. We sent it to a firm that was very highly rated in this niche and in our industry, with a summary of my views plus some details on what we were trying to achieve. The reading materials totalled maybe ten pages, and the scope was narrow.

Even though it was a pretty straightforward question, was document-light and they should have known substantially more about it than I did, they took 12+ hours of associate time, plus 3-5 of partner time to give an answer that did nothing more for us than “what he said”. No idea how they spent all that time, with more knowledge and resources, when we’d found the same answer, with the same materials (actually, less – no access to PLC, practitioner texts, institutional knowledge, etc.), in a fifth of the time.

On the other side, during my time in private practice, I’ve seen requests from fee earners to look at things that everyone knows will not affect the outcome and are barely even facially relevant to the question, seemingly as a premise to add more time. This is why capped fees end up looking a lot like fixed fees in practice – firms don’t want to look like they over-quoted, or give up revenue that a client has signaled a willingness to pay (especially not in years like this one).

It seems like people forget the appeal of occasionally being able to say “we ran down some leads for you, but here’s a relatively simple answer that gives you what you need. By the way, we did that all under budget, enjoy.”

Hourly rates, properly used, can save clients money, and the model would encounter a lot less opposition if firms acted in a way that would remind them of that sometimes.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

FlourPour

If he’s actually paying those rates then he’s a mug. The industry has been disrupted by American Firms and mid-level firms competing on fees. Pretty much every matter I have worked on had some discount and he doesn’t look like he has shopped around if he’s paying that. (unless those are the discounted rates!)

Judging by those hourly rates he has gone to a top top firm where he will get a literally 24/7 service from some of the best lawyers currently working in the industry – what did he expect to pay? Just because he doesn’t understand what they did doesn’t mean it wasn’t worth the money. When the other side look to sue him or break the deal off at a cost of millions of pounds he will be glad to have spent the 20k on decent legal advice.

If he has a problem with it he can try a smaller firm and see how it compares but they won’t be responding to emails past 7pm and won’t have the knowhow or employees to give the best result.

it looks like they tacked on some trainee time there though. Nothing I did as a trainee was worth the £200/hour charged.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Amber Nectar

I charge when I go for a dump. I have great ideas there.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation