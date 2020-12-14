Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK law firms ditch old pay structures in bonanza for star performers [Financial Times]

More than 50 judges rapped for rudeness and shut eye during court cases [Mirror]

Jeremy Corbyn plans new organisation to support social justice, peace and human rights [Huffington Post]

Abuse trial held up for ten months because court staff failed to order Covid -compliant screens [The Telegraph]

Judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victory in Wisconsin [Independent]

‘I went behind my 16-year-old autistic daughter’s back to stop the Tavistock clinic giving her puberty blocking drugs’: Mother explains why she had to fight for momentous legal victory [Mail Online]

Virginity tests to be banned in Britain in huge law change [Express]

Landlords in legal battle with IWG over Regus bankruptcy [The Telegraph]

Kamala Harris’ husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, to teach next semester at Georgetown [Washington Post]

Lamborghini-driving ‘playboy’ lawyer, 74, turns up to court with a glamorous young model by his side – but loses legal battle to keep his divisive ‘LGOPNR’ number plates [Mail Online]

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay splits from lawyer Lexi Hyzler after ‘growing apart’ in lockdown [The Sun]

“I can assure you nothing would prepare students for life as a trainee better than repetitive admin tasks” [Legal Cheek comments]