Monday morning round-up

By Legal Cheek on
2

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK law firms ditch old pay structures in bonanza for star performers [Financial Times]

More than 50 judges rapped for rudeness and shut eye during court cases [Mirror]

Jeremy Corbyn plans new organisation to support social justice, peace and human rights [Huffington Post]

Abuse trial held up for ten months because court staff failed to order Covid -compliant screens [The Telegraph]

Judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victory in Wisconsin [Independent]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

‘I went behind my 16-year-old autistic daughter’s back to stop the Tavistock clinic giving her puberty blocking drugs’: Mother explains why she had to fight for momentous legal victory [Mail Online]

Virginity tests to be banned in Britain in huge law change [Express]

Landlords in legal battle with IWG over Regus bankruptcy [The Telegraph]

Kamala Harris’ husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, to teach next semester at Georgetown [Washington Post]

Lamborghini-driving ‘playboy’ lawyer, 74, turns up to court with a glamorous young model by his side – but loses legal battle to keep his divisive ‘LGOPNR’ number plates [Mail Online]

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay splits from lawyer Lexi Hyzler after ‘growing apart’ in lockdown [The Sun]

“I can assure you nothing would prepare students for life as a trainee better than repetitive admin tasks” [Legal Cheek comments]

2 Comments

Andy

I am already on my 7th cigarette. I am really losing this struggle working from home. In the office you have to go outside to light up, which is a time burden. I smoke at my desk now and there is nobody here to judge me. Self pity perhaps.

Anonymous

The JCIO needs to look at judicial bias. It will remain toothless until it starts to do so.

