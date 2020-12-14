Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
UK law firms ditch old pay structures in bonanza for star performers [Financial Times]
More than 50 judges rapped for rudeness and shut eye during court cases [Mirror]
Jeremy Corbyn plans new organisation to support social justice, peace and human rights [Huffington Post]
Abuse trial held up for ten months because court staff failed to order Covid -compliant screens [The Telegraph]
Judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit to overturn Biden’s victory in Wisconsin [Independent]
‘I went behind my 16-year-old autistic daughter’s back to stop the Tavistock clinic giving her puberty blocking drugs’: Mother explains why she had to fight for momentous legal victory [Mail Online]
Virginity tests to be banned in Britain in huge law change [Express]
Landlords in legal battle with IWG over Regus bankruptcy [The Telegraph]
Kamala Harris’ husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff, to teach next semester at Georgetown [Washington Post]
Lamborghini-driving ‘playboy’ lawyer, 74, turns up to court with a glamorous young model by his side – but loses legal battle to keep his divisive ‘LGOPNR’ number plates [Mail Online]
Love Island’s Kem Cetinay splits from lawyer Lexi Hyzler after ‘growing apart’ in lockdown [The Sun]
“I can assure you nothing would prepare students for life as a trainee better than repetitive admin tasks” [Legal Cheek comments]
Andy
I am already on my 7th cigarette. I am really losing this struggle working from home. In the office you have to go outside to light up, which is a time burden. I smoke at my desk now and there is nobody here to judge me. Self pity perhaps.