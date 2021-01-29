Morrison & Foerster dishes out ‘appreciation bonuses’ to London lawyers

Up to £12.5k

London lawyers at US outfit Morrison & Foerster are to receive special “appreciation bonuses” in recognition of their “extraordinary efforts” during the pandemic.

The San Fran-headquartered outfit confirmed trainees and business support staff will also pick up one-off cash awards. MoFo’s annual bonus programme for UK associates remains unaffected.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“[W]e awarded a special appreciation bonus to associates and trainee solicitors to recognise their extraordinary efforts and commitment to our clients and communities throughout 2020, balancing the demands of remote work with pressing family obligations, and other challenges, during the pandemic.”

The bonuses range from £5,000 to £12,500, RollOnFriday reports, and are awarded regardless of hours billed.

MoFo isn’t the first outfit to dish out additional financial awards in light of the lockdown. Milbank, Akin Gump and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett have all provided COVID bonuses of up to £31,000 to their UK lawyers.