City Law School launches student-staffed environmental law clinic

Latest pro bono offering sees aspiring lawyers work on green policy and legal problems

Law students at City, University of London will have an opportunity to tackle environmental legal issues thanks to a new pro bono partnership with a national charity.

City Law School has teamed up with the Environmental Law Foundation (ELF), a charity that helps people use the law to protect and improve their local environment, to launch a free legal advice clinic staffed by students.

Under the supervision of qualified lawyers, City’s green-minded future lawyers will help draft a policy document focusing on the attitudes of London local authorities to the climate emergency, as well as supply free support and advice to clients with environmental legal issues.

The Environmental Law Advice Clinic will be headed by Ffyon Reilly, assistant dean for clinical legal education, and assisted by pro bono coordinator Paula Allen.

Reilly commented:

“The Environmental Law Foundation is one of the UK’s foremost advocacy groups. We are pleased to partner with ELF, and they will assist our students to apply the laws relating to some of the immediate threats faced in our environments around air pollution, biodiversity and climate change. We are thrilled that our students will be of service to individuals and institutions in our communities in this way.”

The ELF already runs a number of student-staffed clinics in partnership with universities, including the University of Birmingham, Cardiff University, Nottingham Trent University, and The University of Law in London.