Fifth of London trainees paid less than Law Society’s recommended minimum wage

Chancery Lane boosts recommended pay by 1.1%

New statistics show that a fifth of London-based trainee solicitors are being paid less than The Law Society’s minimum salary recommendation.

Twenty percent of trainees in the capital earn below the Society’s minimum suggested wage of £22,541, compared with 16% last year, according to research undertaken by legal recruiters Douglas Scott. The average shortfall in pay is £2,816.

The situation for trainees working in the regions has improved slightly, with over a quarter paid below the recommended minimum of £19,992, compared to 35% in 2020. The average shortfall is £2,638.

The research found the average salary for London-based trainee respondents was £32,190, compared to £23,300 for their regional counterparts. Last February, The Law Society recommended law firms pay their trainees £22,541 in London and £19,992 outside the capital. However, many can (and do) ignore the advice since it is not enforceable.

Jonathan Nolan, associate director at Douglas Scott, told Legal Cheek:

“Most of the examples of under pay I have seen have been in high street law firms who naturally work with different budgets when compared to their Top 200 cousins. However, there is evidence to suggest that a few law firms are paying below the statutory minimum wage, on or around the £12,000 level which is of course against the law and makes me question whether some employers are just leveraging the qualification journey to employ a cheap resource.”

A mandatory minimum trainee salary was scrapped by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in 2014. The Law Society is expected to increase its minimum pay recommendations shortly.

Update: 11:05am

The Law Society has recommended a 1.1% rise to the minimum salary for trainee solicitors across England and Wales. The new guidance suggests trainees receive £22,794 in London and £20,217 elsewhere. The new rates come into effect on 1 May 2021.

Law Society president David Greene said today the minimum salary recommendation increased in line with inflation as trainees will face rises to their cost of living.