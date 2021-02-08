Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lord Falconer apologises for calling Covid a ‘gift’ for lawyers [BBC News]

Warrant served on UK law firm over alleged 1MDB assets [The Guardian]

Queen’s lawyer ‘lobbied Government for law change to conceal wealth from public’ [The Mirror]

Buckingham palace denies intervention over Queen’s shareholdings [The Times] (£)

Zero Covid is a mirage, says Jonathan Sumption — the virus is here to stay and we all (even Sage scientists) need to learn to live with it [Daily Mail]

White collar lawyers predict boom times under Biden [Financial Times] (£)

Almost a third of prosecutions under coronavirus laws dropped, review shows [The Independent]

Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law [The Telegraph]

Domestic abuse victims stalked as family courts share refuge addresses with ex-partners, commissioner warns [The Independent]

Maternity leave law change for Attorney General Suella Braverman [BBC News]

Former Sussex University student becomes law chief in Malawi [Brighton & Hove News]

“This video is evidence of a coup. You can laugh all you want but you just witnessed the death of democracy in Handforth.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Virtual student event: Secrets to Success North — with CMS, Fieldfisher, Mills & Reeve and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]