Solicitor who assaulted female family member rebuked

Received conditional caution

A solicitor has been rebuked by the regulator for assaulting a family member.

Edward Bryn Bennett, a solicitor in Leeds firm Plexus Legal, became involved in an argument with the unnamed female family member at his home on 11 December 2019. This disagreement resulted in Bennett assaulting her, according to an agreed outcome published this week by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

The solicitor accepted a conditional caution for the assault, the terms of which he met on 11 January 2020.

In deciding that a rebuke was proportionate, the regulator accepted that it was an “isolated incident and out of character” for Bennett. It also noted that the solicitor had shown remorse for his actions, co-operated with the police, and promptly complied with the terms of his conditional caution. The victim did not suffer any injuries, the finding states.

Bennett admitted failing to act in a way that upholds public trust and confidence in the solicitors’ profession. He was given a written rebuke and ordered to pay costs of £300.