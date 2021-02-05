Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success North — with CMS, Fieldfisher, Mills & Reeve and ULaw

Tuesday 9 February, from 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s new 2021 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law.

Taking place on Tuesday 9 February, from 4pm to 6:30pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the Manchester and Sheffield offices of leading law firms CMS, Fieldfisher and Mills & Reeve, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s campuses across the North of England.

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in 2021. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Niall Innes, partner in the insurance disputes team and head of the Manchester office at Mills & Reeve

partner in the insurance disputes team and head of the Manchester office at Mills & Reeve James Lappin, partner in the dispute resolution practice group at Fieldfisher’s Manchester office

partner in the dispute resolution practice group at Fieldfisher’s Manchester office Aimie Farmer, associate in the environment, health and safety practice group at CMS’s Sheffield office

associate in the environment, health and safety practice group at CMS’s Sheffield office Amanda Hedayati, dean of The University of Law’s Manchester campus

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.