Virtual student event on TUESDAY: Secrets to Success South West — with Osborne Clarke, RPC, TLT and ULaw

Tuesday 2 March, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s 2021 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on the South West legal market.

Taking place on Tuesday 2 March, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the Bristol offices of leading law firms Osborne Clarke, RPC and TLT, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s South West campuses.

Date: Tuesday 2 March

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the wake of Covid-19. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Will Robertson, partner in the commercial team at Osborne Clarke specialising in technology and privacy

• Katharine Cusack, senior associate at RPC specialising in defendant professional negligence claims

• Chris Crighton, partner at TLT specialising in pensions

• Zoe King, campus dean at The University of Law Bristol

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, graduate recruitment teams and trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.