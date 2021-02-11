Virtual student event tomorrow: How to secure a training contract — with the Legal Cheek future trainees

Friday 12 February, 4pm to 5pm, taking place virtually; open to all students and graduates

Three Legal Cheek future trainee solicitors come together in a one-off event to offer their top application tips for every stage of the process.

Non-law graduate and future trainee solicitor at Ashurst, Sophie Cheng, will compare her experience with that of law graduates Philippa Canfield, a future trainee at Pinsent Masons, and Maya Ffrench-Adam, a future trainee at the London office of a US firm.

Date: Friday 12 February 2021

Time: 4pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

They’ll be giving their advice on choosing the right firm, demonstrating commercial awareness, showcasing non-legal work experience, excelling in assessment centres, and overcoming rejection.

It features a Q&A with audience questions chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, followed by networking with the speakers, attendees, and wider Legal Cheek team.

The free event is open to all students and graduates. Apply to attend here.