Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Wellbeing fatigue [Pink Tape]
The dividing wall between law and politics is under attack [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
David Allen Green: Why the Crown is at a crossroads [Prospect Magazine]
CrimeGirl… on maternity leave [Counsel Magazine]
The British Museum, looted artefacts, and the law [The Law and Policy Blog]
Why drugs should be not only decriminalised, but fully legalised [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Mr Johnson and His Flat [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Line of Duty and the politics of drama [The Critic]
Keep politics out of the courts [A Lawyer Writes]
Reflections on lockdown — A new mum’s perspective [Scottish Legal News]
Joshua Rozenberg: Eyes on the spies [Law Society Gazette]
Event: How to get into law as a career changer — with BCLP, Shearman & Sterling, 2 Temple Gardens and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]
Join the conversation