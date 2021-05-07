Virtual event next week: How to get into law as a career changer — with BCLP, Shearman & Sterling, 2 Temple Gardens and ULaw

Lawyers who’ve come into law from other industries share their experiences; taking place virtually on Thursday 13 May

Legal Cheek’s latest virtual event is for prospective career changers looking to enter the legal sphere from other industries.

Taking place in partnership with ULaw, on Thursday 13 May from 4pm to 6pm, ‘How to get into law as a career changer’ features a panel of lawyers from BCLP, Shearman & Sterling and 2 Temple Gardens, who have come to the law after working in another sector, alongside a ULaw careers expert. The session will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist. Apply to attend.

Date: Thursday 13 May

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Aspiring lawyers

The speakers will answer audience questions in a Question Time-style panel discussion running from 4pm to 5pm. They will also share the secrets to their own success, while advising attendees on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts. They will also look to the future and give their views on what changes we can expect in the legal market at this time.

The speakers

• Megan Smith, associate in BCLP’s commercial dispute resolution department, previously taught English as a second language and English Literature in Hong Kong, China, India and Sri Lanka

• Jack Harris, barrister at 2 Temple Gardens, previously worked in management consultancy

• Olivia Roxborough, trainee solicitor at Shearman & Sterling

• Anne Petrie, careers manager at ULaw’s Guildford campus

Afterwards there will a virtual mini law fair with the speakers, trainees and graduate recruitment teams from their firms, as well as members of the ULaw employability team.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.