Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to fund your SQE — with BARBRI, Linklaters, the SRA and The Law Society

As exams finish it’s time for students to think about the next step on their journey to becoming a lawyer.

With the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) having been introduced this year, as the Legal Practice Course (LPC) begins to be phased out, students have more options than ever as to how they qualify.

But the choice can be confusing. Under the new SQE regime, prep course fees and exam fees are charged separately. And it’s not always clear who will fund what. For example, will law firm sponsorship deals and law school scholarships cover both course fees (which make up about 60% of the total cost) and the exam fees (roughly 40% of the total cost)? And if not how should students cover their costs?

Meanwhile, the arrival of ‘qualifying work experience’, which allows future lawyers to use paralegal and other legal work towards their training requirements, creates new possibilities for those keen to earn while they learn.

On the afternoon of Thursday 3 June, Legal Cheek is partnering with BARBRI for a virtual event to help answer students’ big SQE questions.

The speakers

Rob Dudley, BARBRI's International Deputy Managing Director

Patrick McCann, Global Head of Learning & Development at Linklaters and Chair of the City of London Law Society Education & Training Committee

Julie Brannan, Head of Education and Training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)

Leila Lesan, Policy Advisor for Social Mobility at The Law Society

Then there will be opportunities for follow-up questions and chats during virtual networking with the speakers and other representatives from their organisations.

