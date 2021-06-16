News

Australia to open door to UK junior lawyers in post-Brexit trade agreement

By Aishah Hussain on
22

Law Society cautions ‘practical barriers’ around qualifications

Sydney, Australia

Junior lawyers in the UK may soon be able to practise in Australia without having to requalify following the news this week of a post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia. The development was welcomed by The Law Society yesterday who also cautioned there are “practical barriers” around the recognition of qualifications.

The government has said the UK-Australia free-trade agreement (FTA) will ensure the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, enabling lawyers to practise down under without the need to requalify or for additional study.

However, The Law Society said there are still “practical barriers” that prevent the full benefit of trade in legal services between the two countries.

These difficulties increase costs for clients, limit international opportunities for local lawyers, and reduce the skills transfer and contribution to the local market, particularly for those without the support of larger organisations, the Society said. Many of these barriers are ‘behind the border’ and are not covered by these agreements.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce said: “We hope that the deal’s ambitious commitments on market access for services professionals will provide a strong step towards addressing these issues and look forward to seeing this reflected in the final deal.”

She continued:

“We look forward to deepening our discussions on market access and a simpler requalification system with our key counterparts, including the Law Council of Australia, and would welcome a clear framework for regulatory dialogue under the FTA with Australia to further this cooperation.”

Some City of London law firms already have a significant presence in Australia. Allens (partnered with Linklaters), Ashurst and Herbert Smith Freehills are among Australia’s ‘Big Six’ law firms. Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance and Norton Rose Fulbright also maintain a profile in the country.

The news may help junior lawyers at these firms seek pastures anew as historically, English and Welsh solicitors have had to satisfy rigid requirements to dual-qualify in Australia.

22 Comments

A Well

Given the UK will be governed for the foreseeable future by reference to the preferences of the most basic of the Red Wall voters, the more boltholes the better.

Reply Report comment
(15)(3)

Eddie the Tax-Free Dollah Expat

Well-said. Time to leave this rotting island whilst one still has the chance.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Multiple perspectives

In my country we say that: ”The only way out for Brazil … is the airport.”

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Polka Dot

Question: I’ve met plenty of Australians and New Zealanders and Canadians who have worked at City law firms – and indeed in the Government Legal Department – who were not required to take the Bar Transfer Test or the QLTS as a condition of employment. Ditto anyone who is Scots- or Irish-law qualified seeking to practise in E&W. (I accept that the situation is different for those seeking to practise solely at the Bar.)

So what exactly has changed? Is it simply the case that the SRA does not impose the kind of restrictions on practitioners from NZ/Oz/Ireland/Canada/Scotland etc that their counterparts impose on practitioners from England? If so, why?!

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Foreign Qualified Lawyer

The title at the bottom of their email will go from “Foreign Qualified Lawyer” or “Consultant” to “Lawyer” or “Solicitor”. It’s the same for British lawyers in Australia. No one bats an eyelid that they aren’t properly qualified.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Leeds 1st Year - Incoming Vacation Scheme Applicant

**Honest answers only please**

Is Stephenson Harwood a good firm? (E.g. re PEP, salary progression, work quality etc.)

Reply Report comment
(8)(37)

Mouldy Brioche

If this is bait it’s not very good. Stephenson Harwood are a solid firm in many respects.

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

Anon

Everything is relative. You’ll be looked down on by all SC/MC/US firms (assuming they’ve even heard of you). But you’ll be looked up to by some other firms whose names I don’t know.

Reply Report comment
(14)(3)

Multiple perspectives

Imagine how mentally disturbed you have to be to care about the opinion of Linklaters’ lawyers.

Reply Report comment
(8)(18)

LATHAM DEAL FLOW THANOS MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE

Linklaters? What the hell is that? Another meme firm that pays sub-100k?

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anon

Yes, especially if you are interested in asset finance/shipping.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Thread Hijackers Are Pond Life

Thread Hijackers Are Pond Life. Go away.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

KIRKS PHATBOI

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Incoming Kirkland First Round Assessment Centre Candidate

Too right bro, we are quite right not to give those clowns any other response 💸

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Where careers go to die

Petition to classify Australian offices as regional offices?

Reply Report comment
(29)(5)

Hmmm…

Where careers go to die, but life starts to begin! I’m most definitely moving to Australia once I am around 28-32. Gonna buy a phat villa for like £50 quid in Queensland and live my days getting bit by exotic creatures.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Been there

Huh? Oz is a great option if you want to work on deals with an Asia-Pac focus, nutt with some local Sheila hotties and enjoy the Sydney surf. You won’t be paid much and you’ll be worked hard, but it’s worth it.

London is a grim, fetid pit full of inbred individuals compared to Sydney.

Reply Report comment
(6)(21)

No clue

Where careers go to die eh?

You must be one of those chinless pasty English types who thinks its a great idea to spend the best part of your 20s and 30s working at the London office of some US boiler room, developing your “legal career”.

Well done lol

Reply Report comment
(7)(26)

anonymous

Jun 16 2021 12:46pm: Australia and New Zealand are career graveyards. Packed with third rate people.

Reply Report comment
(21)(4)

OzMan

Uh-huh, thx son. Now p*ss off back to your textbooks and leave the comments to grownups yea?

Reply Report comment
(3)(13)

CANZUK, anyone?

The UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand should basically have a free movement and mutual recognition of professional qualifications deal with each other.

We have similar demographics, standards, much the same systems of law, government and economics and even share a Head of State, so it makes sense.

Reply Report comment
(3)(15)

City

CANZUK, anyone?: the reason why there is not the automatic right for lawyers from Canada, Australia and NZ to be admitted in the UK is because lawyers from Canada, Australia and NZ are sub-standard in absolute terms and certainly so relative to UK lawyers, who set the benchmark quality for the rest of the common law world.

Reply Report comment
(18)(1)

