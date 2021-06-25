Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Yorke-Talbot Opinion — and why Hardwicke Chambers are changing their name [The Law and Policy Blog]
NFT implications for IP: A case study on ‘Morons’ [IPKat]
Why Lina Khan could be Big Tech’s new worst enemy [New Statesman]
What is the Bell v Tavistock appeal really about? [The Critic]
Were pharmacist’s remarks antisemitic? [A Lawyer Writes]
We need to stop waiting for the least powerful people in the room to challenge bad behaviour [Prospect]
Maya Forstater: How to balance rights [The Justice Gap]
Locked up in lockdown: Life on remand during the pandemic [Fair Trials]
‘Thank you for holding’: Why law firms need their PAs back [Law Society Gazette]
Colin Pitchfork’s release was justifiable [The Guardian]
When Crime and Family Collide [Pink Tape]
