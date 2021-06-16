News

London law firms Wedlake Bell and Moon Beever to merge

By Thomas Connelly on
12

Goes live next month

London law firms Wedlake Bell and Moon Beever will merge next month, the duo have announced.

Commercial law firm Wedlake Bell is the larger of the two outfits by some distance, with almost 70 partners supported by around 100 lawyers. Founded in 1780, it dishes out around eight training contracts each year and covers a broad mix of private client and commercial work.

Wedlake Bell scored well in Legal Cheek‘s latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, securing A grades for peer and home-working support and Bs for training and quality of work. The firm also secured A status for its only office which is located in the heart of the City.

Meanwhile, Moon Beever is a full-service outfit with offices in London and Essex. The firm, founded by Victorian lawyer and businessman William Moon in 1851, is made up of around eight partners and 45 lawyers.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Bonus football fact: Moon’s son, Billy, who eventually took over the firm from his father, was also a goalkeeper for England and a wicket-keeper batsman for Middlesex.

Commenting on the tie-up, Wedlake Bell’s managing partner, Martin Arnold, said:

“The merged firm will enable us to enhance the offering to our clients in some of our core business areas — notably insolvency and restructuring, disputes, commercial property and private client. Clients will be able to access the full range of high-quality legal advice and services and the growth of our contentious practice, in particular, continues to future proof against a challenging and fast moving economic and operational environment.”

The merger will go live on 12 July.

12 Comments

Camden Brewery

What is a Moon Beever? Can I get a pint of that on draught?

FT

You, sir, have just made my day.

Omg

Moon Beever… I hate using emojis liberally but 😂

BELLMOON LAKEBEEVER

WORLDBEATING FIRM, BE VERY VERY AFRAID KIRKLAND!

Womble Beaver Bell

Just wait for our next merger. Best name in law.

Jeff

How much does a trainee, nq and partner get paid here ? Bet it’s more than the likes of CMS, NRF and SPB

P.I.

I have the rates as follows:

– Trainee: £40k first year; £45k second;
– NQ: 90k;
– Junior Partner: Starts at £175k;
– Equity Partner: Average of £1.95m

Anonymagic

Corrected (guessed):

– Trainee £30k and £35k
– NQ: £50-55k
– JP: £120-150k
– EP: £180k+

Lmao

Heh nice try. Piss off fresher

Reply Report comment
P.I.

That’s no way to speak to a future Kirkland trainee.

Control your emotions, return to your open day applications and know your place little man. If you’re lucky your local high street conveyancer might take you on for a few days’ experience over summer before you inevitably discover that’s where your ceiling lies.

🤡🤡🤡

lol

lol

lmao

cool yea ok u tough

Reply Report comment
Join the conversation

