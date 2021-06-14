Virtual student event THIS THURSDAY with DWF, Gowling WLG, Pinsent Masons and ULaw

Thursday 17 June, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — is giving you the chance to meet global law firms offering training contracts across the Midlands.

Taking place on Thursday 17 June, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from DWF, Gowling WLG and Pinsent Masons, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s Midlands campuses.

Date: Thursday 17 June 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms as they emerge from the pandemic. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Charlotte Ward, director in the real estate team at DWF

• Rob Bridgman, partner in the property litigation team at Gowling WLG

• Nicole Livesey, partner in the corporate transactional team at Pinsent Masons

• Kamran Abdullah, tutor at ULaw’s Nottingham campus

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the panel.