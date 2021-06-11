Virtual student events next week with Freshfields, DWF, Pinsent Masons, Gowling WLG, Hill Dickinson and ULaw

Taking place on Monday and Thursday afternoon

Exams are coming to an end and it’s time to start thinking about training contracts again!.

For those interested in working in the North, join us on Monday (14 June) for Secrets to Success North — with Freshfields, Hill Dickinson, Pinsent Masons and ULaw.

For those interested in working in the Midlands, join us on Thursday (17 June) for Secrets to Success Midlands — with DWF, Gowling WLG, Pinsent Masons and ULaw.

Both virtual events are free and open to all students. They run from 4pm to 6pm with an hour long careers and commercial awareness panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, followed by virtual networking with the speakers and members of their firms’ graduate recruitment teams.