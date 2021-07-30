Apply now for Legal Cheek’s 2021-22 Campus Ambassador Programme

Applications close this Sunday (1 August) at 11:59pm

Join Legal Cheek’s expanding campus ambassador network of over 90 UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, and Singapore universities.

Are you looking for a great way to boost you CV and keep up to date with the UK’s most-read legal news website? Apply now for our 2021/2022 Campus Ambassador Programme ahead of the deadline this Sunday (1 August) at 11:59pm.

Each year, Legal Cheek is represented by law and non-law students at over 90 UK universities, alongside the leading universities in Ireland, Hong Kong and Singapore. Legal Cheek campus ambassadors manage university-specific Legal Cheek pages, keeping them up to date with the latest Legal Cheek articles and careers events.

Ambassadors also gain guest list entry to our careers events, with the chance to win the ‘Legal Cheek Campus Ambassador of the Year’ award at The Legal Cheek Awards in March 2022.

Key elements of the role:

Promoting Legal Cheek student events

Sourcing articles for the Legal Cheek Journal

Letting us know about news at your university law school

Perks:

Guest list places at Legal Cheek student events in your area

Opportunities to assist with Legal Cheek student events in your area

The chance to win the ‘Legal Cheek Campus Ambassador of the Year’ award at our annual awards ceremony attended by all the top UK firms and chambers

To find out if we’re still recruiting campus ambassadors from your institution and to apply, please click here.