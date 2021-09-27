Virtual student event on THURSDAY: The digitisation of global retail — with RPC

Thursday 30 September, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is partnering with the international law firm RPC for a virtual student event on the fast-moving retail industry and the lawyers that specialise in this area.

RPC acts for a wide range of global retail brands, as well as many of the digital platforms that are now so central to their success, and is playing a key role in helping its clients navigate the forces of technological disruption that are re-shaping retail. The firm is also regularly called upon to advise retailers and brands on the legal and regulatory implications of changing consumer sentiment on issues such as sustainability and ESG. Retail is one of the five core areas the firm has committed to grow over the next five years and invest in recruiting top talent.

Date: Thursday 30 September 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

On the afternoon of Thursday 30 September we’ll be hearing from RPC lawyers in the Retail Practice specialising in commercial law, technology, IP, advertising and consumer law about their experiences representing many of the big players in this area. The lawyers will also reflect on their career journeys, sharing with students the stories of how they got to where they are today and offering advice for those hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Ciara Cullen, Partner, Intellectual Property & Technology

• Sophie Tuson, Senior Associate, Intellectual Property & Technology

• Brendan Collar, Associate, Commercial Contracts, Advertising and Marketing

• Jaleela Johnson, Associate, Intellectual Property & Technology

After a series of short talks and a Q&A led by student questions, there will be virtual networking with the speakers, RPC’s Early Talent team and the firm’s trainees.

