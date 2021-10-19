Lawyers pound the pavements for charity

Over 8,000 walkers went the distance at yesterday’s London Legal Walk

The London Legal Walk returned yesterday as an in-person event following cancellations due to the pandemic.

Judges, barristers, solicitors, journalists, legal aid and charity workers were among the 8,000 walkers raising funds for the London Legal Support Trust which supports law centres and pro bono agencies in and around the capital.

Meeting at The Law Society on Chancery Lane, the walkers trudged through the rainy streets of London taking in the sights at the Royal Courts, Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, St James’ and Hyde Park.

It’s become somewhat of a tradition to share snaps along the 10km route. These include photos of the scenic routes (there were three to choose from this year), heroic selfies upon finishing the walk, and plenty of pooches. We’ve rounded up some of the best pics from the annual charity outing.

There was a familiar face among the crowds:

Well done to the team for completing the 10K #LondonLegalWalk this afternoon, we’d also like to thank everyone who supported us! We even saw this familiar face on the last kilometre!#LegalWalk #temple #whywewalk #accesstojustice #londonlegalwalk2021 pic.twitter.com/jZhSI0mvnd — D&A Media (@DAMEDIATWEET) October 18, 2021

Judge Rinder wasn’t the only familiar face taking part; a number of Supreme Court justices dusted off their trainers for the charity get-together. Lord Sales rather bravely wore shorts!

One walker was caught off guard by an actual guard:

One great feature of the walk is the sheer number of dogs that take part every year. Here are just a few from yesterday:

Spent my afternoon walking with some of the fab @SupportTCourt team and volunteers. Pups were totally in their element #LondonLegalWalk #LegalWalkDogs https://t.co/RMtGr0BRGx pic.twitter.com/G7xHvjiZWe — Esther Elshen (@EstherElshen) October 18, 2021

The people parading around on stilts are another highlight of the walk and these ‘policemen’ stopped to pose for a pic with members from the Asylum Support Appeals Project (ASAP) team.

One mediator offered a helping hand:

Setting off for our #legalwalk – always ready to lend a helping hand! #mediation 😉 pic.twitter.com/quVO3nVCEh — IPOS Mediation (formerly In Place of Strife) (@MediateUK) October 18, 2021

Members from 1 Crown Office Row celebrate reaching the halfway point:

You couldn’t miss the Keystone Law team in lime green:

Team LawCare came prepared with home-baked goods:

Hello! Fabulous home made choc chip cookies by our FAB trustee ⁦@KayleighLeonie⁩ and for those of us keeping up the rear ⁦#LegalWalk , lots of them!!! pic.twitter.com/S162fKZ8aW — LawCare (@LawCareLtd) October 18, 2021

And approximately two hours and 22,000 steps later, one walker had the right idea:

Just home from the 10K London #LegalWalk I have all I need for the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/4fuqxf042E — 🦖 Richard Dunstan (barf) 🦕 (@Wonkypolicywonk) October 18, 2021

The Legal Cheek team walked with LawCare and finished the legal loop around 6pm last night. Over £500,000 has been raised so far, but there’s still time to donate to our team. You can sponsor us here.