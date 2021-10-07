THIS SATURDAY: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair 2021

Saturday 9 October, 10am to 1pm

Join us THIS SATURDAY for the October Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair 2021, taking place from 10am until 1pm.

The free online event gives students from all parts of the UK the opportunity to meet leading chambers from their laptops. Students based overseas who intend to practise as barristers and are eligible to work in the UK, are also encouraged to attend.

Each participating chambers has a virtual booth with a livestream that allows students to join in video chats with barristers, pupils and pupillage committees. Students can also submit written questions in the live chats and browse custom chambers content. Check out the list of over 40 participating chambers and other exhibitors.

There are also six commercial awareness and careers workshops running concurrently with the Fair delivered by top barristers.

