Virtual student event TOMORROW: Challenging expectations in a new age of change — with Taylor Wessing

Wednesday 20 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek’s latest virtual student event is in partnership with Taylor Wessing. It explores how the firm supports clients in the new age of change to reach their goals.

Lawyers specialising in a broad range of practice areas including international life sciences work, real estate (City 2040), IP & data, corporate and technology, as well those working on the operational aspects of Taylor Wessing’s business, will give insights into their work and the fast-evolving broader commercial context in which it takes place.

Date: Wednesday 20 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

They will also reflect on their career journeys to date and advise students on how they can follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Adam Marks, Partner specialising in Real Estate

• Simon Jupp, Senior Associate specialising in IP, Media and Technology

• Rushnah Cassim, Senior Client Development Manager

• Justyna Ostrowska, Associate specialising in Life Sciences and IP

After an hour-long panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from Taylor Wessing and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.